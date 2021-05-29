Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,355.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500,743 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,010,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,396,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $793,431. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

VOYA opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.