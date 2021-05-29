Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Penn Virginia worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

