Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after acquiring an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

