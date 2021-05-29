Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

BMI opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

