Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 88,096 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 439.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.