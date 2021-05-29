HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

