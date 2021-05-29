Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 249 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE MSA opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $2,756,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

