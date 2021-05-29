Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $76,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $196,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.