Contrasting Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71% Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Endeavor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.82 $17.23 million ($3.72) -23.99 Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavor Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Endeavor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63 Endeavor Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $99.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of 33.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

