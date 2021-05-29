Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock worth $2,158,359. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

