Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Medpace posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

