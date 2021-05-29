Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.