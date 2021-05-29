Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

ROBT opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

