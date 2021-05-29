The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Mosaic by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

