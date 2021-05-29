Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 405.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of DXC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

