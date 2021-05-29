Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

