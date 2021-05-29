$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,880,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.