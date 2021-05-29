Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

NYSE HII opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

