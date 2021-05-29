Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,698 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.11 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

