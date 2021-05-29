Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1,639.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

