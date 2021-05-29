Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 341.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $20.12 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

