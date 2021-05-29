Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Sanmina worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $34,068,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

