Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE:CMC opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,582 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

