Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,843,790.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,843,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.03 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.