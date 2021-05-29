Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.68. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

