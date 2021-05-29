Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00.

CRWD opened at $222.15 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.