Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Barclays from $482.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.

Shares of INTU opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.13. Intuit has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $445.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

