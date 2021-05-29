Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:OVV opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after buying an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

