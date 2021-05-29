Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVAL. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IVAL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.