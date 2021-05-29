Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $167,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QS stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.38. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of -66.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,187,508 shares of company stock worth $30,045,750 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

