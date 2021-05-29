The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 54.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $358.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.45. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.