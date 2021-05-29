Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

