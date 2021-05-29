Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

