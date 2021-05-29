Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $169,000 Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $418,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

