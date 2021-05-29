Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Lowered to C$98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIMAF. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. Linamar has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

