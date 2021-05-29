Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,370,000 shares, an increase of 329.0% from the April 29th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

