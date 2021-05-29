AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 339.7% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,963,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

