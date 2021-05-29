Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

