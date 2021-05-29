Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSII opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.