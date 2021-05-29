Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,066 shares of company stock worth $3,021,179 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

