Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CFFN opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

