Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.32. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

