JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

