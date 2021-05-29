Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $194,000 Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Patrick Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

PATK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,403,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

