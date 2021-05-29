Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everi were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.73 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

