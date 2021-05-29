US Bancorp DE Acquires New Holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -271.30 and a beta of 4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

