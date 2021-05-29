Analyzing Fisker (FSR) & Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -33.15 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fisker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

