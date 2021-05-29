Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 249,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,820 shares of company stock worth $2,727,292. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

