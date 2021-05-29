Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) & Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Critical Survey

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Axtel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.58 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -30.21 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axtel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telecom Argentina and Axtel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 0 1 0 2.00 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Axtel.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Axtel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Axtel

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

