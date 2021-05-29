Comparing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and StoneCastle Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.19 $4.05 million $0.49 24.39 StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.61 $7.78 million N/A N/A

StoneCastle Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. StoneCastle Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GCM Grosvenor and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% StoneCastle Financial 160.85% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

